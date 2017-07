PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters are responding a fire at a mattress store in Pensacola.

The Mattress Outlet, located at 3800 W Fairfield Drive, reportedly has flames coming out of the building.

At this point, no one has been reported injured or trapped inside.

Firefighters on scene said that cyanide is in the smoke and are telling people to stay away.

