3 Local Golfers Qualify for 117TH U.S. Amateur Championship in California

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Alabama golfers Alex Green of Point Clear, and Steven Setterstrom, JR of Mobile, finished 1st and 2nd Tuesday at the USGA Amateur Championship Sectional Qualifier at Pensacola Country Club.

They advance to play in the 117th U.S. Amateur Championship at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. next month.

Green was a medalist at -10 after 36 holes, Setterstrom tied for 2nd at -9 and won his spot after making birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Luis Gerardo Garza of Mexico.

Spring Hill College golfer Wesley Hunter of Mobile, qualified for the event earlier this month in St. Louis, MO. Hunter played high school golf at St. Luke’s, Green prepped at Fairhope, Setterstrom was a HS state champion at McGill-Toolen.