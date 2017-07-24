Woman Arrested After Dog Dies in Hot Car

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB/AP) — An Alabama woman faces charges after her dog died in a hot car as she reportedly cleaned a Panama City Beach condo.

Panama City Beach Police responded to the parking lot of the Calypso Condominiums around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after someone called about a dog left inside a vehicle. Temperatures that day ranged between 85 to 90 degrees, according to the News Herald.

Authorities found a two-year-old chihuahua laying inside a nylon bag in the passenger area.

Officers say the windows were cracked open about an inch, but the car wasn’t running nor was there water for the dog.

Police say it took several hours to locate the dog’s owner, 29-year-old Angela Delandra Rogers of Banks, Alabama. She was booked into the Bay County Jail on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.