MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — News Five has obtained drone video of the collapsed Jaguar Training Facility.

On Saturday July 22 around 2:15 p.m. the University of South Alabama’s athletic training facility collapsed. At the time of the collapse no workers were present and no one was injured.

The facility was under construction and was scheduled to be finished in fall.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the collapse but it is being investigated.