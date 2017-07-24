Troopers Investigating Body Found on I-10 in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Alabama State Troopers are investigating the discovery of a body along I-10 westbound near the Mississippi state line.

I-10 Westbound will be closed while the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are advised to detour at Exit 4, onto AL 188 SB, to US 90 WB, to Franklin Creek Rd in Mississippi and back onto I-10 WB Exit 77.

Sources tell News Five that a person was hit by a car on the interstate.

WKRG has a crew on the way and will update this breaking news as details become available.