The Last Tollbooth In Florida Keys Hangs Around Awhile Longer

NORTH KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – Tolls for a road linking the Florida Keys with the mainland will be collected by hand for a little while longer. Officials had expected to close the tollbooth at Card Sound Bridge in North Key Largo on Aug. 1 to prepare for the installation of electronic tolls. Monroe County officials now say they’ll continue collecting cash tolls at the bridge through Sept. 1 in order to relocate power lines. After that, no tolls will be collected until the installation is completed in March.

The bridge and toll road are separate from U.S. 1, the other route linking the island chain with the rest of Florida. Increasing traffic and budget concerns prompted Keys officials to convert the bridge to electronic tolls.

