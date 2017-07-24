Teen Livestreams Crash That Killed Her Sister

MERCED, Calif. (WKRG) — A California teenager is charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash, livestreamed to Instagram, which killed her sister and injured another teen.

The livestream, which has since been removed from social media, shows Obdulia Sanchez, 18, behind the wheel of a car. At times, the video appears to show Sanchez with both hands off the wheel.

At one point during the livestream, the camera begins to shake and tumble. Moments later, Sanchez is seen resuming the livestream, standing outside the vehicle and saying, “I f—ing killed my sister.”

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, Obdulia’s younger sister, was identified as the victim who died. The other teen injured in the crash was also 14.

The accident happened last Friday in Merced County, California. According to investigators with the California Highway Patrol, Obdulia Sanchez overcorrected when the car veered onto the shoulder, which then caused the car to flip.

Even though the video is no longer on social media, the CHP has a copy and is reviewing it.

In addition to the vehicular manslaughter charge, Sanchez is also suspected of driving while intoxicated.