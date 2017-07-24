Take 5: Smoothie King’s Vegan Mango Kale Smoothie

Smoothie King is celebrating mango season (May – September) in a big way this summer by offering six different mango smoothies on the menu!

Each mango-inspired smoothie was developed to help guests work toward one of three goals or purpose categories on the menu: Wellness, Fitness or Slim Blends.

There are six different mango smoothies on the menu – all featuring this incredible fruit:

  • Gladiator® with Mango
  • Greek Yogurt Pineapple Mango
  • MangoFest™
  • Lean1™ Pineapple Mango
  • Pure Recharge® Mango Strawberry
  • Vegan Mango Kale

Recipe for an “at-home” version of the Vegan Mango Kale smoothie:

  • Banana (potassium, ripe) 1 Whole Banana
  • Mango (in season, the “feature” of our smoothie) 1/2 Cup, Diced
  • Kale (sneak in veggies without even knowing it!) 2 Leaves
  • Pineapple Juice (awesome summertime flavor) ½ Cup
  • Almonds (protein, again…sneak it in) 1 Tablespoon
  • Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Vanilla Protein (plant-based, high protein) 1 Tablespoon
  • Ice (texture, finish) 1 Cup

The Vegan Mango Kale smoothie is in the “Wellness” menu category. It has 320 calories, 11 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.

At Smoothie King, we blend all of our smoothies with a specific purpose in mind. Whether your goal is to slim down, gain muscle, achieve greater wellness, replace a meal or just take a break, we have a smoothie that fulfills everyone’s purpose.

