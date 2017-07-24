Suicide Bombing in Kabul

(Courtesy: CBS News)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a horrific attack in the Afghan capital that killed 24 people and wounded 42.

A statement released to the media by the Taliban says they carried out the suicide car bombing.

The early morning attack targeted a bus carrying employees of the mines and petroleum ministry.

The statement, sent by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, says the target of the bombing was the intelligence services and their employees.

He claimed the bus was filled with employees of the intelligence services but Kabul police chief spokesman Basir Mujahed said the employees worked for the mines and petroleum ministry.

Mujahid said Taliban insurgents had spent the last two months shadowing the intelligence services before carrying out the attack.

