Police: Man punched clerk to steal hot dogs, antifreeze

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Police say a man punched a convenience store clerk in Mississippi as he was stealing two hot dogs and a gallon of antifreeze.

The Sun Herald reports Ocean Springs police charged 24-year-old James M. Bryant of Hattiesburg with strong-armed robbery in connection with the store holdup late Saturday.

Police Capt. William Jackson said Bryant punched a clerk in the face several times and fled in a car that had also been reported stolen. The injured clerk called police and described the assailant and the getaway vehicle, which an officer spotted and pulled over.

A passenger traveling with Bryant, 29-year-old Christina Martinez, was also charged with receiving stolen property. It was not immediately known if either of them were represented by an attorney.