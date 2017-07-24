New roller coaster coming for Harry Potter theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting a little more thrilling at Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park resort announced Monday that it would be building a new roller coaster that will showcase favorite characters from J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series.

The coaster will be built in the location of The Dragon Challenge ride, which is closing permanently in early September. The new ride will be in the Hogsmeade area of the Islands of Adventure park.

The resort said on its official blog that the ride will be unlike any other rides at the park and it will be for the entire family.

The Dragon Challenge was a re-incarnation of Dueling Dragons, one of the original rides from Islands of Adventures’ grand opening in 1999.

