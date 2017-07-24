New Orleans Saints Training Camp News

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – The Saints have placed top linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and three offensive linemen on the club’s physically unable to perform list in advance of this week’s opening of training camp.

The linemen placed on the PUP list are starting left tackle Terron Armstead, starting center Max Unger and guard Senio Kelemete. Armstead had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss half the season. Unger had offseason foot surgery and projects his return by the regular-season opener. Saints coach Sean Payton hasn’t discussed the nature of Kelemete’s or Ellerbe’s injuries.

Players on the PUP list do not count against roster limits, but if not activated by Week 1, they must sit out an additional six weeks.

Meanwhile, receiver Willie Snead has signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, meaning he can participate fully in camp even as he seeks an extension.