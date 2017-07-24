Mom Angered After Being Included On Truancy Warrant List

A mother is calling for corrective action and an apology after her picture was posted online for an outstanding warrant.

Joy Rutledge was listed with a number of parents, wanted for truancy violations. But Rutledge says the first she heard about a warrant was when it was posted online.

She says the case dates back over a decade and she’s since moved out of the state, her kids have even graduated.

She says at the time she kept her kids home after getting sick from a gas leak in their apartment. After the incident, she says she went to court and thought the situation was resolved.

“I was told originally that the case was thrown out, so I never heard anything more. I lived there for three years after that and have been back to mobile several times and have never had anything pop up so it was definitely a shocker,” said Rutledge.

We reached out to the district attorney’s office but they did not respond to requests for comment.