Missing Birmingham 2-Year-Old Found at the Bottom of a Pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: According to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham PD, 2-year-old Marquavis Deshawn Threat’s body was found at the bottom of a pool.

Edwards tells us six to eight people from the scene are being questioned at the Birmingham Police admin building.

ORIGINAL:

Police are searching for 2-year-old Marquavis Deshawn Threat who went missing near Crestwood Blvd.

Officials arrived at a house in the 5600 block of Crestwood Boulevard where police say a wedding reception took place. There were between 50-70 people at the reception.

According to family members on the scene, Threat’s twin brother told police his brother was in the swimming pool. Other family members also say the child was last seen by the pool. Police have searched the pool and did not find Threat.

Authorities are currently searching the neighborhood for the child. Officials also have a k-9 on the scene.