Mac Malware Caught Spying on Computer Users

(CNN) — A new strain of malware is targeting Mac users.

Security firm Malwarebytes discovered the first strain, called FruitFly, earlier this year. But a second version, called FruitFly 2, has subsequently appeared.

FruitFly operates quietly in the background as it spies on users through the computer’s camera. It can then capture images of what is being displayed on the screen and log key strokes.

Researchers do not know who is behind it or how it got on computers. They also don’t know if it targeted individuals randomly or directly.