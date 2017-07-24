Live Traffic Blog

6:31 A.M. – Updating your Monday morning commute, we’re still looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays there. In Mobile a new fender bender Mobile police on the scene Moffett at Wolf Ridge so watch for a little delay there. Coming down I-65 we look good and in Pensacola expect heavy delays in the downtown area. There is a broken down train its 11,000 ft long and it’s blocking intersections like 9th Avenue at Gregory Street, Alcaniz and Wright and others as well. Expect heavy delays if you have to travel through that area. It’s going to still be at least 2 hours until it is moved out of the way.

