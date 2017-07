MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The 31st Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be located in Saraland.

Manager, Breeanna Straessle says ground has already been broken for the new Cracker Barrel at 88 Shell Street Saraland, AL 36571.

The new 10,000+ square foot restaurant plans to sit 180 guest and hire over 175 full and part time local employees. The opening date is scheduled for March 2018.

Cracker Barrel’s last opening was in Jasper, Alabama in 2014.