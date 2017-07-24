Jet Skiers Rescued In Florida

By Published:
NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) – Three jet skiers are safe after being rescued in Santa Rosa Sound, Florida.
The search for the jet skiers started around 6 o’clock Sunday night.
They took a hard right turn and their jet ski sank from underneath.
Fortunately, they were wearing life jackets.
Three and a half hours after the search for the jet skiers began, Coast Guard Station Pensacola rescued them.
They, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, took part in the search.

