“It’s a Set-Back:” University Responds to Training Facility Collapse

Two days after an athletic training facility collapsed on the campus of the University of South Alabama, an investigation is underway to determine what caused the fall.

University spokesperson Bob Lowry said the building is insured, but this is a major set-back for the athletic program.

“It’s a set back to the University because we were all excited about it, especially the football program. It’s one of those things that when you’re recruiting high school and junior college athletes, this is something you can point to with pride. So, emotionally, there’s also some disappointment,” Lowry said.

The facility was under construction and was scheduled to be finished by the end of football season.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the collapse but it is being investigated.