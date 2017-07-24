Alabama Inmate Death Under Investigation

Springville, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of an inmate is currently under investigation at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Joseph Michael Wood was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials found him in a two-person cell, alone and unconscious.

A nurse pronounced him dead on the scene. Officials witnessed no visible wounds on Wood’s body, and his cause of death is unknown at this time.

An inmate assigned to the cell with Wood is being questioned. His facility went on lock-down during the investigation.

Wood was serving a life-sentence on a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction in Houston County.