Inmate Charged After Stabbing Officer

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — An inmate has been charged with stabbing a correctional officer at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

The incident happened on Monday around noon in the dining hall. According to an emailed press release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Wendell Tyrell Jones attacked an officer from behind, stabbing him in the back.

After the stabbing, the officer was able to defend himself until back up arrived. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No other officers were injured in the incident.

Officials were able to locate a stabbing device but have no information on what lead to the attack.

The facility will remain on lock down until the investigation is complete.