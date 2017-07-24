Grab Some Salt & Lime — It’s National Tequila Day!

NATIONWIDE (WKRG/WFLA) — It’s the spirit behind the frozen concoction that helped Jimmy Buffett hang on: tequila! Today, people across the nation are “wasting away” in celebration of National Tequila Day.

National Tequila Day celebrates the distilled alcoholic beverage made from the blue agave plant, a plant which only grows in the rich and sandy soil of Mexico at altitudes higher than 1,500 meters.

To make tequila, the heart of the plant is removed and heated to extract sap. The sap is fermented and distilled into tequila.

Tequila is also the main alcohol used in a margarita — a drink further popularized by Gulf Coast native, Jimmy Buffett’s song, “Margaritaville.”

‘National Tequila Day’ began to emerge around the late 1990s, and now July 24 is dubbed the official holiday of tequila.

The day comes two weeks after al.com reported that the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board ended a short-lived ban on margarita pitchers, after public outrage following a column published by the newspaper.

A day after the column was published, an ABC spokesperson sent out an emailed statement.

“Alcoholic beverages ‘customarily’ served by pitcher are now allowed,” said Dean Argo, ABC spokesperson. “In other words, margaritas, piña coladas, and some other frozen drinks can be served because they are traditionally served by pitchers.”

That means all the more reason for tequila-loving Alabamians to celebrate.