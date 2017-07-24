Family Plans to Sue a Day Camp After Their 5-Year-Old Drowns

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB) — A family of a five-year-old boy who drowned in a Georgia summer day camp says they plan to sue.

According to the family’s attorney, Benjamin Hosch was attending camp at Cochran Mill Nature Center, when he and a small group of other children were allowed to slide down a waterfall into a creek.

The attorney says it took volunteers 40 minutes to find him in a small pool near the waterfall.

The boy’s parents say he did not know how to swim and they never gave their consent for him to enter water.

“Their negligence killed my son. They didn’t tell me what they were doing with my son. They robbed us of his life, of his potential. They took that from us and I am broken,” said the boy’s mother.

Cochran Mill Mark is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help injured wild animals and provide educational tours.

The Georgia Department of Early Care says the kids camp is unknown to the state and not licensed.

There is also no record of the camp applying to be exempt from license requirements.

Police are investigation and looking into criminal charges.