ATF Offering $5,000 Reward for Gun Store Theft in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A gun store was burglarized earlier this month in Monroeville and authorities are determined to get to the bottom of the theft. On Monday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft.

The theft occurred Tuesday, July 11 at AAA Pawn Shop on South Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Approximately 20 firearms were reported stolen, but investigators are working to determine an exact number of guns that were taken.

Along with the ATF, the Monroeville Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering the reward of $5,000.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the Monroeville Police Department at (251) 575-3249. Information can also be sent to the ATF at www.reportit.com and use the Nashville field division as the location.

 

