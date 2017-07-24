Alabama State University’s Oldest Known Graduate Dies at 108-Years Old

WKRG Staff Published:
Ms. Clarissa Lee, a 107-year-old alumnus who graduated in 1931 visits the ASU campus, July 27, 2016. Lee is also a graduate of Lincoln Normal. Photo by David Campbell/Alabama State University

MACON COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — The oldest known graduate of Alabama State University has died at the age of 108.

Clarissa Black Lee graduated from Alabama State University with the Class of 1931.  She received three degrees: associates degree in 1931, bachelor’s in 1950 and her master’s in 1957 in elementary education.

She was an elementary school teacher for a public school in Elmore County for over 41 years.

Lee was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Macon County.

The funeral for Lee was held on Saturday, July 22 at the Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Alabama.

She was described as, “sharp, energetic, and full of the ‘Hornet Nation’ spirit.

 

