NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Navarre Beach.

Units are responding to a residential structure in the 7000 block of Gulf Boulevard. The initial call came in around 4:47 p.m.

The structure appears to be three-story home. Large plumes of smoke were rising from the home when News 5 arrived on scene.

We’ll update this page with new information as this story develops.