Questions Surround Apartment Fire Death in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

There are still a lot of questions remain a day after a fatal apartment fire at the Plantation Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road. This incident initially happened early in the morning Saturday. A 70-year-old man who lived in that apartment was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Hours later Mobile Police arrested a 45-year-old man. Police arrested Howard Willard. It’s not clear how these two were connected and what role he may have played in the 70-year-old victim’s death. Neighbors say they saw the commotion Saturday morning.

“I smelled smoke and I was like let’s get out of here. And I opened the door, a lot of cops, a lot of people ambulances, fire trucks it was crazy it was like whoa what’s happening,” said a man who was staying near the burned unit named James Ponder. Also not clear is whether this was a long-standing family feud. Some neighbors I spoke with said they thought this might be connected to a fight in the parking lot where an SUV had its tires slashed.