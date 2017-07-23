Good Sport: Dr. Bob Shipp a staple of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and Dr. Bob Shipp go hand in hand. Shipp has been a judge at the rodeo for 35 years. He wrote the book on the Gulf’s Fish.

“There’s no place in the world that has so many fish of different fish of different species at the same place at the same time,” said Shipp.

The Guinness Book of World Records largest fishing tournament took over Dauphin Island this weekend. While a lot of the core values remain the same, a lot has also changed over 35 years.

“We’re really high tech now, but 35 years ago it was pretty basic weigh your fish on a scale and write it down on a piece of paper and somebody two hours later would put it up on the board,” said Shipp.

Science also plays a big role in the rodeo, as the event gives local scientists a chance to learn about marine life along our coast.

“1985, 1990, the museums around the world realized what was going on here. We had scientists from London, Paris, American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian, French television came over and did a segment on it. When the science got involved it really took off,” said Shipp.

Now the event draws over 65,000 spectators and over 3,000 anglers. And if the judges are lucky, it will also bring in some crazy fish.

“We have this category called most unusual, and we’re hoping something really weird will show up, and it almost always does,” said Shipp.

The event is about bringing people together, and celebrating the amazing waters we have along the gulf coast. It’s easy to see why this has been such a strong passion of Shipp’s over the last 35 years.

“We have probably the best fishery in the world, not just the U.S,” said Shipp.