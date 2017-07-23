Go play outside: New York makes it free for new campers

Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Folks who’d like to try camping at New York parks are getting the chance to do it this summer for free, courtesy of the state.

New York launched a first-time camper program this summer, offering all the gear necessary for a weekend adventure. That includes a brand-new six-person tent, sleeping bags, camp chairs, lanterns and towels that participants are free to keep.

The 40 slots over eight summer weekends were scooped up within 25 minutes.

The goal is to nurture a new generation of campers and boost outdoor recreation.

Officials say that while the state administers the program, the money for the gear came out of a camping promotion fund provided by the parks reservation service ReserveAmerica under its state contract.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s