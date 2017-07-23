Fatal House Fire Leaves 5 Adults and 1 Infant Homeless

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida — An early morning house fire claimed the life of one adult male.

The fire took place at a single family home in the 4500 block of Hayre Way on Sunday. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. and contained the fire around 8:07 a.m.

Inside, officials found one adult male deceased. According the the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office the house was a total loss leaving five adults and one infant displaced.

The official cause of death is unknown at this time, but Florida State Fire Marshal and Escambia Sheriff’s office are investigating.

Officials were unable to find working smoke detectors inside the home.

If your home does not have smoke detectors and need assistance Escambia County and Florida have programs to help. Contact 850-595-HERO for assistance.