Faith Time: At the Movies

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor John Breland with South Coast Church joins us to talk about their “At the Movies” Series. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: You’re in the midst of your church’s “at the movies” series, what is that?

Guest: Jesus taught using parables. What are these? These are really just stories. We take blockbuster movies that have powerful stories and we teach spiritual truths through the movies.

Chad: What movies are you showing?

Guest: The movies we use each year are always a surprise. We do bring back a favorite from last year the following year… This year the favorite was Here Comes The Boom a Kevin James movie. I know what you’re thinking Chad. How in the world can a Kevin James movie contain any spiritual truth? Well, we taught that when you really find what you’re on earth for you really start living…

Chad: What are the Biblical themes you can extract from modern cinema?

Guest: this year we taught some powerful truths… I mentioned earlier in the Kevin James movie we really taught that once you find the life that you were born to live you really start living. And several of the other movies we taught truths like it’s not good to do life alone, or that Jesus is your advocate and he’s always fighting for you. There are some very powerful truths contained in the movies that we’re using this year

Chad: How do events like this help people connect with their church and their faith?

Guest: We really use the “At The Movies” series as an evangelistic outreach. We encourage our members to invite people that wouldn’t ordinarily come to a traditional church service. We’ve literally seen hundreds of unchurched people make a decision for Jesus Christ every year that we do at the movies

Chad: What do you want people to get out of this?

Guest: at the very core I really want people to understand that the message of the gospel never changes but we must change the method we use as culture shifts to reach people with the life-giving message of Jesus