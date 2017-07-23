BREAKING: Vehicle Collision in Tillman’s Corner, Involving Officer Vehicle

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

UPDATE:   The vehicle collision that occurred Rangeline Road and US Highway 90 did involve an officer vehicle.

The collision was the result of a police chase. This is still a developing story.

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) —  A vehicle collision in Tillman’s Corner involving multiple vehicles and possibly an officer vehicle.

Witness on the scene tells News 5 a police car is wrecked and a man was seen running from police.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you details as they become available.

