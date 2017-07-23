Baldwin County Animal Control Needs Adoption Help

Summerdale, AL (WKRG)

Baldwin County Animal control needs help handling a large influx of dogs expected sometime Monday. Director Kevin Kiser said they were asked late last week to take control of 14-15 dogs from a homeowner who’s recently fallen ill and can no longer care for them.

Kiser says they work hard to make sure they don’t have to euthanize animals but they are at or near capacity at present. He said if they aren’t able to find homes tomorrow for some dogs either that they are taking in or are already in the shelter they will, in his words, have to start making some tough decisions.

Kiser said the dogs come from a home near Bay Minette but didn’t know the conditions the dogs were living in. He said the owner was no longer healthy enough to care for the animals. Kiser said they’re also working with rescue groups to try and ease some of the pressure on their shelter facility. He said they’ve already doubled-up some animals at present. News 5’s Debbie Williams says it’s been roughly a year and a half since the county shelter had to euthanize a dog.