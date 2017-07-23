$20 Pet Adoptions For the Month of August at ARF

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Animal Rescue Foundation(ARF) has lowered their pet adoption price, but only for the month of August.

Typically it cost $95 for a dog and $70 for a cat, but for the month of August all pets can be adopted for $20.

The decrease in price comes from the ARF partnering with Best Friends Animal Society’s nationwide adoption promotion from August 1st to 31st.

“We rescue pets who, through no fault of their own ended up homeless, all they need is for that perfect someone to see their awesomeness.  When you adopt, we can save even more” said Ginger Welch.

If you would like to adopt, visit ARF at 6140 Rangeline Road, Theodore, AL 36582.  They are open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  All the animals at ARF have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

 

