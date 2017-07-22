UPDATE: MPD Make Arrest in South Ann Steet Homicide

David Kelly Jr.

UPDATE: One person has been arrested in the shooting death of David Kelly Jr.

Mobile Police have arrested 20-year-old Marion Atwood.

UPDATE:  One person has died in the shooting on South Ann Street.

Family on the scene tell News 5 the victim is David Kelly Jr.  

The family says the person that was shot and injured was Kelly’s girlfriend.
— Original Story —

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  A shooting is under investigation in Mobile.

Mobile Police are at the 1400 block of South Ann Street investigating a shooting.

According to MPD spokesperson Officer Wallace, two people have been shot.

