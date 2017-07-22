Two People Face Serious Injuries After Motorcycle Collision

WKRG Staff Published:

GULF COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) –  Two people are facing serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on eastbound U.S 98.  According to Florida Highway Patrol, Douglas Marshall, 66-years old, was traveling with Gay Marshall, 65-years old on a motorcycle.

Douglas did not notice the vehicle in front of him slowing for traffic causing his motorcycle to collide with the rear of the vehicle.  The impact of the collision caused Douglas to eject from his seat and collide with the rear glass of the vehicle occupied by 35-year old Matthew McPeak.

Douglas and Gay Marshall were transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries.

Douglas Marshall was cited for careless driving.

 

