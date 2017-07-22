Serious Crash on Government Boulevard

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

At least one person was injured early Saturday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Government Boulevard. The two vehicles collided near the intersection of the I-65 interchange and Government Boulevard. It happened just after 2 am.

One car was hit and slammed into a utility pole. That person was pinned inside and first responders had to cut apart the wreck to get her out.

That person was then transported to USA Medical Center.

Mobile Police are investigating. No word yet on if any charges are pending.