Searching for Answers a Month After Prichard Murder

Prichard, AL (WKRG)

It’s a sad goodbye with few answers. Family and friends held a graveside funeral service at Whispering Pines Cemetary Saturday morning to honor the life of Ali Hameen. He was originally an immigrant from Nigeria who moved to Mobile from Ohio three years ago. Late last month he was working security at Ridge Manor apartments when he was shot and killed. Family and friends say that’s all the information they have up to this point. They describe the 32-year-old as a good young man who was fun to be around and he’ll be sorely missed.

“As far as we know there’s no information on the investigation, nobody knows who did it, what happened all we know he responded to a disturbance and he was shot as he got out of his vehicle and we just want some answers,” said friend Meagan Luna. Family and friends allowed us to be at the service to raise awareness of this crime, to get the word out about this young man and hopefully find answers and maybe an eventual arrest.