Motorcycle Accident Leaves One Dead

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — One man died following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 110 south of the Creighton Road.

Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night, Jonathan White was traveling on a 2007 Honda CBR1000 in front of Thomas Woodrow, who was driving a 2016 Yama YZFR1S.

Woodrow attempted to pass White but began loosing control of his motorcycle. According to an emailed press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the handlebars of the two vehicles made contact forcing Woodrow to lose control. Woodrow collided with a concrete barrier and light pole removing him from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on scene. Florida Highway Patrol report White did not receive injuries from the accident.

Charges are pending the completion of the traffic homicide investigation