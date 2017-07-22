Elderly Woman Raped in Assisted Living Home

SEATAC, Washington (CNN) — An 83-year old woman is recovering after being assaulted inside her assisted living facility near Seattle.

Sargent Jason Houck said it was a warm day and an 83-year old resident at Falcon Ridge Assisted Living had her window open at 4:30 in the afternoon when she saw a strange man climbing through.

Houck said, “That man comes over to her, hits her on the side of the head twice. She kind of forgets what happens at that point but she does feel that he at that point sexually assaulted her.”

The one level facility has windows facing out to the street. No gates or bars keeping bad people away from those inside unable to defend themselves.

News of the assault spread quickly to the senior community nearby the facility. Especially since there haven’t been any arrests.

Falcon Ridge administration declined an interview but sent out a statement saying in part: “Out of respect for the privacy rights of our residents, we are not at liberty to discuss the circumstances at this time.”

Security cameras are visible outside the facility, but the Sheriff’s Office declined to say if there’s surveillance video of the assault or the suspect.

Houck said, “I have a 93 year old grandpa. I cant imagine doing something to anybody let alone an 83 year old woman. Obviously this person is sick. They are obviously dangerous and they need to be found.”