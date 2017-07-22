Disturbance Leads to Assault Arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A Florida man has been arrested after threatening to kill his sister with a small pistol and threatening a roommate.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday night on Doyce Drive. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Koch Boyd’s sister fled the residence and contacted law enforcement after Boyd threatened to kill her.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Boyd refusing to exit the home when ordered. Boyd’s roommate was rescued from the second story window after being held captive by Boyd.

After several hours of negotiation, Boyd peacefully surrendered and was arrested.

He was charged with assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Officers later found the suspects gun, holster and some ammo.

Michael Koch Boyd

