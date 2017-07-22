Campground Neighborhood Undergoes Transformation

It was a street that filled people with fear.

“People were afraid to drive down the street, especially parishioners were afraid to come down this way to come to church,” says Pastor Montgomery Portis of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

“The violent crime that follows the drug trade just was destroying the entire neighborhood, it sat like a cancer,” says Public Safety Director James Barber.

A known crack house for 40 years, surveillance video shows drug deals and gun fights taking place in front of the house. Hot spot policing got rid of the drugs, and in 2015 the house was demolished.

Now, neighbors say there is a big change.

“It’s a big change around here. I had been here all my life and things is not like it used to be. The neighborhood is much, much, much better,” says Lillie Martinez.

Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Montgomery Portis is especially glad the house is gone, seeing the neighborhood much improved.

“I see the people in the neighborhood able to sit out on their porches without the fear of bullets flying and so forth in their direction,” says Portis.

Affordable housing will pop up in this spot. A three bedroom, two bath house with granite countertops, quality siding and a privacy fence in the back. A house that will represent what officials hope will be one of the greatest transitions any Mobile neighborhood has seen.

“When we unshovel this dirt here it’s going to represent the new, a new beginning, a new image for this entire community,” says District 2 City Councilman Levon Manzie.

“It’s a great day for Mobile because it shows that we can go in and take a neighborhood back for the law-abiding citizens,” says Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

And they say there is more to come.

“Taking a look at trying to revitalize this entire street of State going eastward as we look to work in partner with residents and property owners here and so we want to see a full transformation take place within this block,” says Michael Pierce with MLK Avenue Redevelopment Corporation.

This was made possible through a community development block grant fund. Councilman Manzie said today it’s important to make sure federal officials know how important those block grants are so we can continue developments like this one.