BREAKING: Coast Guard medevacs man near Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) – A man from a charcter vessel had to be medevaced by The Coast Guard near Pensacola, Florida, Saturday.

A 66-year-old man was reportedly suffering from the bends after a dive around 2 o’clock.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Pensacola Response Boat-Medium crew with two emergency medical services personnel also aboard.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 3:14 p.m., and transported the man to Station Pensacola where local emergency medical services were waiting.

The man is in stable condition, and will be transferred to another hospital for any necessary decompression.

