Apartment Fire Turns Fatal

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — An apartment fire has claimed the life of a 70-year old man.

The fire happened Saturday morning at the Plantation Apartments at 5725 Old Pascagoula Road.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded around 7:32 a.m. to light smoke coming from the two-story building.  There was at least one person inside the building upon the arrival of firefighters.

According to an emailed press release from the Mobile Fire-Rescue, “Firefighters quickly made entry and found the victim near the patio door and removed the 70-year-old male occupant from the apartment and firemedics began immediate treatment.”

The man was transported to Springhill Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained to the apartment with minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Arson Unit and Mobile Police Department.

