Welcome to the AARP: Guns N’ Roses Debut Album Turns 30 Today

Axl Rose, Duff McKagan
Axl Rose, left, and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses

July 21st 1987, the world was “Welcomed to the Jungle” and got its first peek into a band that would truly prove it had an “Appetite for Destruction.”  Friday marks the 30th anniversary of Guns N’ Roses debut, breakthrough and massive hit record Appetite for Destruction.

Since the hard-rocking, controversial album was unleashed on the listening public the band has gone through many changes that included a “Buckethead,” a rift between its two pillar members and countless years mired in anticipation for an album called “Chinese Democracy.” The album was a disappointment for many fans.

Axl Rose and Slash have mended their fences and have set across the globe once again for the “Not in this Lifetime” tour. Guns N’ Roses has released several huge hit albums since Appetite, but none had the impact of the debut record. It smashed record sales numbers, made GNR an MTV staple and changed rock n’ roll. According to Wikipedia, the album has sold more than 30 million copies world wide.

Although news of the anniversary may make many of us feel more like “Welcome to the AARP” than “Welcome to the Jungle” the album itself is timeless and still listenable in the 21st century.

Even the kids like it:

1. Welcome to the Jungle 4:31
2. It’s So Easy” (writers: Guns N’ Roses, West Arkeen) 3:21
3. Nightrain 4:26
4. “Out ta Get Me” 4:20
5. Mr. Brownstone 3:46
6. Paradise City 6:46
7. My Michelle 3:39
8. Think About You 3:50
9. Sweet Child o’ Mine 5:55
10. “You’re Crazy” 3:16
11. “Anything Goes” (writers: Guns N’ Roses, Chris Weber) 3:25
12. Rocket Queen 6:13

 

