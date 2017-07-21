UPDATE: Navy blamed for USS Fitzgerald collision

Tokyo (AP)-Investigators are blaming the U.S. Navy for the deadly collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Cargo Ship.

Seven U.S. Sailors died in the accident off the coast of Japan last month.

According to two defense officials, preliminary findings suggest the crew failed to understand and acknowledge the cargo ship was approaching and failed to take any action necessary to avoid the collision.

The initial findings are just the first stage in what is expected to be a lengthy inquiry.

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the USS Fitzgerald was traveling at a higher speed so it could make an arrival time the next day.

The preliminary findings will now be reviewed by the seventh fleet commander.

In addition to the navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and Japanese Naval and Maritime authorities are all conducting investigations.