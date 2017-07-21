Today’s The Day: OWA Opens Today

A multi-million dollar development that began just 8 months ago opens to the public this morning at 10 a.m. in Foley.

OWA was developed by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The name means ‘big water’ in the Creek Indian language.

The park features ‘Rolling Thunder,’ the 800-foot long roller coast that is the center piece of 21 rides. Seven are thrill rides, and there are smaller rides for the little ones.

Thursday night, invited guests and the media got a sneak peek at OWA. The Creek Indian culture was on display, and there was a huge fireworks show.

The developers are already talking expansion. The CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises, Tim Martin, says there are another 14 acres adjacent to the park that could be developed. Martin says there are enough green spaces inside the park where more rides and attractions could be placed.

More retail shops and restaurants will open in September. The $500 million development is expected to pump nearly $250 million a year into the Baldwin County economy.

We are providing live coverage throughout Friday for the opening of the park. If you visit, be sure to share your photos with us using #WKRGOWA.