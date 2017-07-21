The Regions Newest Theme Park, Owa Officially Opens

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It wasn’t just thrill-seekers streaming through the gates of OWA when it officially opened Friday morning.

“First class, world class,” says Foley Mayor John Koniar. “I’m proud of it.”

The Park at OWA features 21 amusement rides with none more exciting than the signature roller coaster, Rollin’ Thunder. “The going up was the worse part,” says Ginger Stabler, “and then I closed my eyes so I don’t know about the rest of it. I came out of my seat like three times just holding on and closing my eyes. It was awesome.”

It was not as crowded as you might expect for an opening day.

This new vacation destination is expected to pump millions of dollars into the local economy. More restaurants and retail shops will open this Fall. But what may be most important of all, according to one parent, “seeing the smiles on my kids’ faces as they enjoyed the rides.”