The Avett Brothers Coming to the Saenger Theatre in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The popular American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers, are coming to the Saenger Theatre in Downtown Mobile, according to a release from Red Mountain Entertainment.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will be in three price ranges from $79.50 to $59.50. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (July 28) at 10 a.m.

When tickets become available, you will be able to buy them online at www.ticketmaster.com, go by the box office at the Saenger Theatre and order them by phone at 800-745-3000.