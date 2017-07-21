Sheriff David Morgan Takes Budget Concerns to Escambia County School Resources Officers

By Published: Updated:

(WKRG)-Sheriff David Morgan has now taken the issue of his budget to the Escambia County School District.

The Sheriff addressed the board Thursday night, stating if his budget is not approved by the Escambia Board of Commissioners, then he will have to make adjustments.

Those adjustments, would be to School Resource Officers.

Morgan says he would have to make the trim to at least seven schools.

The schools are, Ernest Ward Middle, Northview High, West Florida High, Ferry Pass Middle, Rensom Middle, Bailey Middle, Bellvue Middle.

The Sheriff, says it is a difficult decision, and says he is warning the board if officers are not available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s