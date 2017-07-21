Sheriff David Morgan Takes Budget Concerns to Escambia County School Resources Officers

(WKRG)-Sheriff David Morgan has now taken the issue of his budget to the Escambia County School District.

The Sheriff addressed the board Thursday night, stating if his budget is not approved by the Escambia Board of Commissioners, then he will have to make adjustments.

Those adjustments, would be to School Resource Officers.

Morgan says he would have to make the trim to at least seven schools.

The schools are, Ernest Ward Middle, Northview High, West Florida High, Ferry Pass Middle, Rensom Middle, Bailey Middle, Bellvue Middle.

The Sheriff, says it is a difficult decision, and says he is warning the board if officers are not available.